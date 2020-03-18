Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 578 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $244.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

