Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.