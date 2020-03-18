Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE EMN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

