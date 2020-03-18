Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,126 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $250,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.