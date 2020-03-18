Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $176.19 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

