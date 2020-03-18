Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 573,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

