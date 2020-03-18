Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

DLTR stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

