Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.
Shares of NLOK opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.