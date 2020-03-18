Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,520 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

