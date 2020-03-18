Nord/LB Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.90 ($84.77).

Shares of BMW traded down €1.22 ($1.42) on Wednesday, reaching €39.14 ($45.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

