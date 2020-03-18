Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nordstrom’s score:

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

JWN stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,749,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

