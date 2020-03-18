Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NESRF. Citigroup downgraded Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Northern Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NESRF traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

