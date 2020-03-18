Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Northern Trust worth $117,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.