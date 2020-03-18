Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.94% of Northern Trust worth $436,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 559,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,463,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 104,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,995. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

