Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 11,237 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.90% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.