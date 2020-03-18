Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.