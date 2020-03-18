Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 23,052 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

