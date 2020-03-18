Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 533,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

