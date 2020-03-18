Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,182,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,602,000 after acquiring an additional 155,989 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 673,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 220,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

