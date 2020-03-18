Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,491,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,292,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,153 shares of company stock worth $1,211,035. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.65. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $132.23 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

