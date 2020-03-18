Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

