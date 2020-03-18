Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

IGSB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

