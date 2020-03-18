Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 36,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 590,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

