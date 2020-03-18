Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,281 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,172,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 229,077 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 231,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

