Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,383 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.