Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 37,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2,059.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.