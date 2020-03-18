Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 833.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 915,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

