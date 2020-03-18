Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

