Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,325 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

