Novacoin (NVC) One Day Volume Hits $257.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market cap of $370,553.22 and $257.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033758 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00106763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.55 or 1.00824183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

