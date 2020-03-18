NPCoin Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00105867 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000076 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

