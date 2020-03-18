Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.17% of Nuance Communications worth $109,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,298,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 998,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 778,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

