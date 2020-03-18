Nuggets Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $671.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.02209003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00193593 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035462 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.