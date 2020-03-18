Numeraire Price Reaches $12.23 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 145.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00231436 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,312 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.