NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 665.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 575,101 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

