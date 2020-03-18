NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director William E. Greehey Purchases 70,000 Shares

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00.

NYSE NS traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 2,937,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

