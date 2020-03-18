Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,562 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 204,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 73,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,504. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

