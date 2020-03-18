Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 118,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,779. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.