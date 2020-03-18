NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $24.94 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,584 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Stag Industrial worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 59,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

