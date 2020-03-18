NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,336 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.47% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 2,380,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

