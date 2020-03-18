NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,007,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,063,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

