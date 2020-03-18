NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 444,466 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 444,466 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.66% of EQT worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2,971.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 635,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. EQT’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

