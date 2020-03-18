NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 55,956 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

NYSE:SYF traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 472,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,003. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.