NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 73,086 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,086 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

BWA traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

