Nxt Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1.36 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, C-CEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 374.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006225 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.