OAX Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx and Gate.io. OAX has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $31,036.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.