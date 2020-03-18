Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Obyte has a market cap of $8.25 million and $12,507.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00215773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

