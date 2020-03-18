Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits One Day Volume of $20.25 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy.

