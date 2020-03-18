ODUWA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,930.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $200,499.60 and $40,930.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00033065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00107342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.20 or 1.01331104 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

