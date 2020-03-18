OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OISHY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OISHY remained flat at $$7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

